Gadkari tells industry to make alternate fuels like bio-CNG and hydrogen available at cost-effective price

The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has urged stakeholders that finding and using cost-effective fuels, that are also economically viable, is imperative to reduce pollution caused by vehicles.

He pointed out that alternative fuels like bio-CNG and green hydrogen not only helps in reducing pollution, but also saves a lot in fuel cost. He was speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Green Hydrogen Conclave’ today.

Also present at the event were Ravindra Boratkar, President, Maharashtra Economic Development Council; Erik Solhiem, Green politician; Arne Jan Flolo, Consul General, Royal Norwegian Consulate General in Mumbai; Achim Fabig, Consul General, Germany; Dr. Yasukata Fukahari, Consul General, Japan; Manish Panchal, Event Chair, GH2 Conclave; and Shardul Kulkarni, Knowledge Chair, GH2 Conclave. Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy supported the event.

According to him, India has a potential to produce 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen per annum and it is the responsibility of all stakeholders to make these fuels available at cost-effective rates and create awareness for the citizens in the country.

Gadkari points out that the potential of green hydrogen will be wasted unless it is available at a cheaper cost.

According to the Minister the country is facing two big challenges at present. One of which is related to import of fossil fuels amounting to lakhs of crores of rupees which, therefore, poses a big economic challenge to the country.

The other is to curb pollution.

“We are facing a very serious problem of air pollution, particularly in the metro cities. These are matters of concern. This is not only happening in India, but everywhere in the world people are speaking about decarbonisation, which is important as far as climate change is concerned,” Gadkari stated.

He believes that the vision of a self-reliant India and a five trillion-dollar economy will be realised as soon as possible if there is more and more production of cost-effective, pollution-free, and environment-friendly indigenous products that provide alternatives to imports and lessens all sort of pollutions in the country.

“Our dream is to make India an exporter of energy,” concluded the Minister.