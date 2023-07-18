Bengaluru-based Exponent Energy, an energy-tech startup that claims its batteries for electric vehicles can be charged from zero to 100 percent in 15 minutes has successfully completed 3,000 cycle testing in collaboration with German testing agency, TUV India (TUV Nord Group, Germany). The company says the testing reports found that only 13 percent battery degradation even after 3,000 cycles of 15-minute rapid charging of Exponent’s proprietary battery pack – the e^pack.

This it says achievement marks a significant milestone in addressing the challenges associated with battery health degradation and rapid charging.

Partnership

Exponent Energy states that traditionally lithium-ion cells experience a decline in health (charge capacity) as they undergo cycles of full charge and discharge (1 cycle = 1 full charge + 1 full discharge) and rapid charging exacerbates this issue. However, Exponent Energy says its proprietary energy stack, which enables a 15-minute full charge, demonstrated exceptional performance in maintaining battery health of 87% of its health in 3,000 cycles.

Earlier this year, Exponent had inked a partnership with Alt Mobility to provide upto 5-year financing with 30 percent lower EMI. It is also supplying its battery and charging tech to Altigreen for its electric three-wheeler models.

Arun Vinayak, CEO and Co-Founder, Exponent Energy said, “Delivering 15-minute rapid charging whilst maintaining remarkable battery health is a game-changing proposition. This achievement makes us the first player in the industry to witness only 13 percent degradation over 3,000 testing cycles on LFP-based battery packs as compared to the industry average of 30 percent degradation in 1,500 cycles with slow charging.”