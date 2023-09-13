scorecardresearch
NFTICALLY unveils Kamoto.AI to enable earnings for users and brands

According to an official release, the platform employs data sources to train its AI models

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by NFTICALLY's official website, it's a Web3.0 ecommerce SaaS platform
NFTICALLY, a Web3.0 ecommerce SaaS platform, has announced the launch of Kamoto.AI, a platform for individuals to interact with artificial intelligence (AI), celebrities, influencers, and brands. 

According to an official release, the platform employs data sources to train its AI models, drawing from both publicly available data and responses from LLMs. It’s believed that users can monetise their AI persons, generating income from each interaction and establishing passive earnings in the AI marketplace. 

From what it’s understood, the platform also offers AI personalities as an API for integration into various applications. Sources suggest that users can access audience with a click, as the platform will take care of premium AI characters and personalities discovery, global reach, revenue distribution, and invoicing. 

“I think Kamoto.AI represents a shift in the way we engage with technology, celebrities, and influencers. With Kamoto.AI, we’re not just intending to innovate; we’re aiming to build a digital universe where personalisation, creativity, and revenue opportunities converge,” Toshendra Sharma, founder and CEO, NFTICALLY (Kamoto Labs Inc), said.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 16:32 IST

