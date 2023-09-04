India moves towards digital transformation; journey to be showcased

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)will set up two state-of-the-art Digital India Experience Zones in Hall 4 and Hall 14 at Pragati Maidan. This event will facilitate the exchange of experience and best practices for implementing DPIs in the country.

MeitY plans to make global stakeholders aware of projects that are scalable and replicable and to offer visitors an opportunity to experience the power of technology first-hand, as per Monday’s announcement. The G20 Summit will be held between September 9-10, 2023, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Seven key initiatives will be selected to showcase the practices in implementing DPIs. This will include Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UPI, eSanjeevani, DIKSHA, Bhashini and ONDC, among others. The exhibition will enable visitors to explore DPI repositories in India and gain insights.

As per Monday’s announcement the Digital India Experience Zone will include technologies, in the form of interactive displays and Virtual Reality, among others.

