Uncertainty looms as G20 Summit approaches: Will Russian president Vladimir Putin attend?

The upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi under India’s presidency is eagerly anticipated, yet uncertainty surrounds whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend. With invitations extended to all member states, invitees, and leaders of international organizations, speculation grows over the presence of the Russian leader.

G20: A Global Forum of Economic Powerhouses:

As the current chair of the G20, India holds a vital role in an intergovernmental forum comprising major developed and developing economies. Representing 85 percent of global GDP, 75 percent of global trade, and two-thirds of the world’s population, the G20’s influence on global economic matters is profound. The New Delhi Summit scheduled for September 9-10 is set to be a culmination of extensive discussions and meetings held throughout the year.

Will President Putin Attend the Summit?

Following the recent virtual participation announcement in the BRICS summit, speculations arose about President Putin’s attendance at the G20 Summit. While official statements remain ambiguous, South Africa’s confirmation that President Putin will not attend the BRICS summit next month adds further uncertainty. Only time will reveal whether the Russian leader will grace the G20 Leaders Summit with his presence.

Expected Agenda: Key Discussions on Ukraine and Beyond:

The G20 Leaders Summit is expected to cover a wide range of pressing global issues, with Ukraine taking center stage. Despite differences among member states, discussions on major issues will be held, as indicated by official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. The recent constructive Sherpa meeting in Karnataka paved the way for addressing critical matters, but the final decisions will rest with the leaders.

Outcome and Prospects:

The outcome of the G20 Summit’s Leaders’ declaration remains uncertain, leaving room for speculation about its potential contours. India maintains an optimistic outlook and pledges to work diligently with partners to achieve fruitful results from the New Delhi Summit. The Summit’s decisions and commitments will have far-reaching effects on the global economy and international relations.

Recalling Past Absence:

Notably, President Putin skipped the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, in 2022, sending Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in his stead. This historical precedent adds intrigue to the current uncertainty surrounding his attendance in New Delhi.

The G20 Summit in New Delhi holds immense significance for addressing global economic challenges and fostering cooperation among major economies. The Summit’s outcomes will have a far reaching impact globally, impacting economic policies, trade relations, and geopolitical dynamics.