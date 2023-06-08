Trilateral Naval Cooperation: India-UAE and France focuses on interoperability & maritime coop

The inaugural India, France, and UAE Maritime Partnership Exercise, which commenced on 7th June 2023 in the Gulf of Oman, marks a significant milestone in trilateral naval cooperation. This joint endeavor brings together the formidable forces of INS Tarkash, French Ship Surcouf with integral helicopters, French Rafale aircraft, and UAE Navy Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

According to the official spokesperson of the Indian Navy, over the course of two days, the exercise will encompass a diverse range of naval operations, including Surface Warfare with tactical firing and Missile engagements on surface targets. It will also feature Helicopter Cross Deck Landing Operations, Advanced Air Defense Exercises, and Boarding operations. Furthermore, personnel will engage in cross embarkation, facilitating the exchange of best practices.

The primary objective of this inaugural exercise is to strengthen cooperation among the three navies and establish measures to address both traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime environment. By fostering collaboration, the exercise aims to ensure the safety of mercantile trade and promote freedom of navigation in the high seas of the region. This exercise sets the stage for future endeavors and deeper engagement between India, France, and the UAE in maritime security.

The trilateral India-France-UAE Maritime Partnership Exercise holds significant importance for several reasons:

Enhanced Cooperation: The exercise serves as a platform to bolster trilateral cooperation and deepen the strategic ties between the navies of India, France, and the UAE. By conducting joint exercises, these nations can strengthen their relationships, build trust, and foster interoperability among their forces.

Addressing Maritime Threats: The exercise aims to address both traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime environment. By conducting diverse naval operations such as surface warfare, missile engagements, and boarding operations, the participating navies can enhance their capabilities to tackle potential security challenges at sea.

Exchange of Best Practices: The exercise includes cross embarkation of personnel, enabling the exchange of best practices and knowledge-sharing among the participating navies. This facilitates the learning and adoption of effective strategies and techniques in various naval operations, contributing to the overall improvement of maritime security.

Safeguarding Trade and Navigation: With a focus on ensuring the safety of mercantile trade and freedom of navigation, this exercise underscores the commitment of India, France, and the UAE to protect vital sea lanes in the region. By collaborating and coordinating efforts, the participating navies can enhance their ability to respond to potential threats and maintain the stability and security of the maritime domain.

Future Collaboration: This maiden exercise sets the stage for future collaboration and engagement among the three nations. It establishes a framework for ongoing joint exercises, information sharing, and capacity building, promoting long-term maritime security cooperation and partnership.

Overall, the India-France-UAE Maritime Partnership Exercise plays a crucial role in strengthening regional security, promoting cooperation among navies, and safeguarding common maritime interests in the Gulf of Oman and beyond.