Theaterisation will ensure effective response along the entire spectrum of conflict: CDS General Anil Chauhan

The geopolitics is in flux and the national strategy should aim to absorb the changes in such a way that it meets the challenges and exploits the opportunities, said the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan. He was Inaugurating the DRDO Directors’ Conclave, an annual event of DRDO, in New Delhi on July 14.

General Chauhan stressed the need to perform, reform, transform, inform and conform to meet the emerging challenges.

The CDS said integration in the physical domain aims to achieve a multiplier effect as it combines the unique capabilities of the Services through integrated processes and structures to increase the war-fighting capability.

General Chauhan highlighted the “Technology Requirements emerging from Theaterisation”. He elaborated that superiority in technology and tactics is the need of the hour and Indian Armed Forces are investing in new technologies to win engagements.

“The concept of theaterisation is a fundamental change that is on the anvil,” he said.

“It is one of the most ambitious changes with far-reaching implications attempted post-independence. The start of this journey depends on the right steps being taken first towards jointness and integration. Theaterisation involves the creation of tri-service theatre-specific structures for effective response along the entire spectrum of conflict,” said General Anil Chauhan.

Theatre Command

Leading the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), General Anil Chauhan has been focusing on the realization of theatre command with the service chiefs.

The concept is taking shape as the first integrated theatre command (ITC) will likely be rolled out by August, as per the reports. According to the military sources, the South-Western Command –based in Jaipur– will be the first western ITC.

There is also the talks of the second, Northern ITC. This will be like to be the Central command.

Adding to this, there will be the maritime ITC which will be led by the Indian navy. It is likely to be in Karnataka’s Karwar.

In the new structure, the theatre commanders will be four-star rank officers.

Additionally, there will be other joint commands, for logistics, training, cyber and space, missiles and intelligence which will be led by three-star officers — Lt Gen, Vice Admirals and Air Marshals. According to sources, the commanders will report to the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) who come under the CDS.

DRDO’s new list

General Chauhan also released the DRDO’s second list of systems and subsystems for the industry to design, develop and manufacture, in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This second list of DRDO is in continuation of the list of 108 items released earlier.

It also includes “DRDO Guidelines for Production Coordination”, which outlines the mechanism for production coordination and resolution of issues associated with the production of DRDO-developed military equipment, platforms and systems.

The guidelines bring out a two-tier mechanism to resolve issues related to the production of these systems by involving designers, users, production agencies, quality agencies and other stakeholders.

The two-day conclave is organised as a follow-up to the various Chintan Shivir meetings and a review of their outcome by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It will include deliberations on various issues in line with the theme “Redefining Role of DRDO in the Wake of New Government Policies and Emerging Scenarios” through six technical sessions each followed by a panel discussion.