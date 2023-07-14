Theaterisation: Revolutionising Warfare through Technology

Amidst the dynamic landscape of international geopolitics, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan emphasized the significance of theaterisation and technology in shaping effective responses to conflicts. Speaking at the annual DRDO Directors’ Conclave in New Delhi on July 14, 2023, General Chauhan underscored the need for strategic adaptability to both challenges and opportunities.

Acknowledging the emerging technology requirements, General Chauhan stressed the imperative for the Indian Armed Forces to invest in cutting-edge technologies and tactics to ensure superiority on the battlefield. Central to this endeavor is the concept of theaterisation, which encompasses the principles of jointness, integration, and transformation. It represents a pivotal shift in national security strategy, aimed at establishing tri-service theater-specific structures to enable comprehensive response capabilities across the entire spectrum of conflict.

The CDS described theaterisation as an ambitious and groundbreaking initiative, unprecedented since independence. Its successful implementation hinges on meticulously navigating the initial steps towards jointness and integration. By integrating the diverse capabilities of the Services within the physical domain, theaterisation seeks to amplify the collective war-fighting potential through streamlined processes and structures.

The convergence of theaterisation and technology promises to revolutionize modern warfare, empowering the Indian Armed Forces with enhanced combat capabilities. The relentless pursuit of performance, reform, transformation, information, and conformation will enable them to effectively navigate the ever-evolving security landscape.

As the nation embraces these forward-looking measures, the Indian Armed Forces are poised to become a force to be reckoned with, adapting swiftly to emerging challenges and capitalizing on favorable opportunities. The fusion of theaterisation and technology propels them towards a future where tactical supremacy is achieved through comprehensive integration, seamless joint operations, and cutting-edge advancements.

Theaterisation, fueled by technology and bolstered by the principles of jointness and integration, embodies a paradigm shift in India’s approach to national security. This holistic approach ensures a well-coordinated and agile response, equipping the Armed Forces to overcome diverse threats and safeguard the nation’s interests effectively. With theaterisation and technology at the forefront, India’s defense capabilities are poised for unparalleled advancement in the face of an ever-changing global landscape.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat, in his inaugural address, highlighted the changes occurring in the nature of warfare and criticality involved in them. He stressed on the need to reform and transform the perspectives in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of Aatmanirbharta and Make in India.

General Chauhan released the DRDO’s second list of systems and subsystems for industry to design, develop and manufacture, in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This second list of DRDO is in continuation to the list of 108 items released earlier. He also released the “DRDO Guidelines for Production Coordination”, which outlines the mechanism for production coordination and resolution of issues associated with production of DRDO developed military equipment/ platforms/ systems.

The guidelines bring out a two-tier mechanism to resolve issues related to production of these systems by involving designers, users, production agencies, quality agencies and other stakeholders. The initiative will further pave the way for the Indian Defence Industry to develop defence technologies/ systems towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The two-day conclave is organised as follow up to the various Chintan Shivir meetings and review of their outcome by the defence minister Rajnath Singh.