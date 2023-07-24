Strengthening Indian Air Force Capabilities: Inauguration of C-295MW Supply Chain Management Facility

In a significant stride towards enhancing the capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF), a state-of-the-art supply chain management facility for the IAF’s transport aircraft C-295MW has been inaugurated at the 24 Equipment Depot, Air Force Station Manauri, Prayagraj.

The IAF is set to procure 56 C-295MW aircraft from Airbus, Spain, with 40 of them to be manufactured indigenously in India by the Tata-Airbus consortium, TASL. This strategic move aligns with the government’s vision of bolstering domestic production capabilities and reducing dependency on imports.

The 24 Equipment Depot at Manauri has been assigned the crucial role of serving as the Central Stock Holding Depot for C-295MW aircraft spares. This facility will play a pivotal role in supporting the operations of the entire fleet of C-295MW aircraft across the Indian Air Force.

According to an official statement, inaugurating the exclusive warehousing facilities at the 24 Equipment Depot, Air Commodore Angshuk Pal, Air Officer Commanding, presided over the ceremony in the presence of Depot functionaries and representatives from Airbus Defence & Space. This facility will serve as a vital hub for housing essential C-295MW assemblies and spare parts, ensuring seamless maintenance and operational readiness of the aircraft.

The event also marked the initiation of Joint Receipt Inspection (JRI) of deliverables. The JRI process, scheduled to last for a month, will meticulously evaluate the quality and compliance of the supplied equipment. This rigorous inspection will ensure that the delivered components meet the stringent standards set by the IAF and Airbus Defence & Space.

With this milestone achievement, the IAF takes a significant step towards strengthening its fleet with cutting-edge C-295MW aircraft. These versatile transport planes offer enhanced capabilities and will play a crucial role in various military operations and humanitarian missions.

The induction of indigenously manufactured C-295MW aircraft also aligns with India’s larger goal of fostering indigenous defense production capabilities under the “Make in India” initiative. This strategic partnership between TASL and Airbus reinforces India’s position as a leading player in the global defense industry.

Furthermore, the establishment of the supply chain management facility at the 24 Equipment Depot showcases India’s commitment to self-reliance and military modernization. It not only enhances operational efficiency but also ensures timely availability of critical spare parts, reducing downtime and increasing the overall fleet readiness.

As the Joint Receipt Inspection progresses over the next month, the IAF and Airbus will collaborate closely to ensure the seamless integration of C-295MW aircraft into the Indian Air Force‘s operational framework. With the inauguration of this facility, India takes a significant stride towards bolstering its military capabilities and reinforcing its position as a responsible global player in defense affairs.