Rajnath Singh to preside over MoD ‘Chintan Shivir’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will preside over a day-long ‘Chintan Shivir’ of Ministry of Defence (MoD) in New Delhi today (July 6, 2023).

Financial Express Online reported last month that Department of Defence (DoD), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW), Department of Defence Production (DDP), Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) organised separate brainstorming sessions. And they had discussed critical issues and ways to enhance their productivity. All the departments had identified a wide range of themes on which eminent subject matter experts addressed the officers and shared their insights.

As a follow-up, the defence minister will review the takeaways of the brainstorming sessions and discuss ways to implement the recommendations borne out of these deliberations.

The themes, which were covered during the sessions, include:

Department of Defence: Cyber Security Challenges to National Security; Comprehensive approach to National Security; Performance Audit; Sainik School Education System; Capacity Building in Defence Acquisitions.

Department of Defence Production: Enhancing Production and Defence Exports; Increasing Aatmanirbharta: Road ahead for indigenisation; Industrial Ecosystem and Skilled Workforce; Enhancing Level Playing Field; Quality Reforms.

Department of Military Affairs:Integrating & optimising Human Resource aspects; Training & Operational issues towards achieving greater synergy; Modernisation & capability augmentation of Armed Forces in the realms of strategic domain; Measures to identify & abolish colonial practices and obsolete laws; Further incorporate the country’s own ethos and practices in functioning of the Armed Forces.

Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare: Leveraging SPARSH for better pension services and other welfare measures for veterans; Resettlement of veterans by improving employability and promotion of entrepreneurship for start of micro enterprises by veterans; Improvement in the health services of the veterans.

Defence Research & Development Organisation: DRDO – Academia Partnership: Opportunities & Challenges; Integrating Industry with Defence R&D; Catalysing Defence R&D within Industry and Academia.