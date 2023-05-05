PM Modi to be Guest of Honour at Bastille Day; will hold bilateral talks with Prez Macron

Strengthening of defence and maritime cooperation, Indo-Pacific, nuclear reactors are among other issues of mutual interest expected to be discussed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit France later this summer.

According to an official announcement made by the Indian Ministry of Defence and the French government on Friday (May 5, 2023) Prime Minister Modi has accepted the invitation of President of France Emmanuel Macron, to be the Guest of Honour at that country’s National Day celebrations on July 14, 2023.

This day is also called Bastille Day, and it is on this day the French public get together to celebrate the values of “liberty, equality, fraternity”. According to an official release shared by the French Embassy in New Delhi on Paris’ most iconic avenue, the Champs-Elysées, there is a military parade marking the celebrations.

The official statement also stated that this will be the second time that a prime minister of India will be the chief guest on July 14. Dr Manmohan Singh was the guest of honour in 2009. PM Modi’s visit to France comes at a time when the two countries are celebrating their 25th anniversary of Strategic Partnership which was launched in 1998.

During this visit the two leaders are expected to celebrate their joint achievements of the last 25 years and to also set their common ambitions for the next 25 years. Both countries, according to the official statement, are focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation as well as contributing to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and Europe. And to also discuss initiatives to face the main challenges.

This will be the second visit between the two leaders. Later this month PM Modi will be meeting President Macron during the G-7 Summit being hosted by Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has formally invited Prime Minister Modi for the G7 summit which will take place from May 20-21, 2023. As reported by Financial Express Online earlier this will be his fifth invite for the G7. In 2019, French President Macron was the first leader of G 7 bloc to extend an invite for the Biarritz summit. The former President of the US Donald Trump wanted to invite PM Modi in 2020, however due to global lockdown the summit could not take place.

Indian Troops

A contingent of the Indian Armed Forces will march alongside the French troops down Champs-Elysées.

Comment of the French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain:

“France is getting ready to welcome Prime Minister Modi as Guest of Honour for our National Day. It will be a historic moment for Indo-French ties. The message is clear: we are proud of what we have achieved together, and we are ready to commit long-term with India.”