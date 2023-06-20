Indian Navy – Ocean Ring of Yoga on International Day of Yoga

On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga (IDY), which was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of AYUSH, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and other ministries, has planned a special event called the ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga.’ This event symbolizes unity and solidarity.



The Indian Navy has been actively promoting Yoga around the world for several years. During their visits to foreign ports, Indian Naval ships regularly organize Yoga sessions, spreading the message of the numerous benefits it brings to leading a healthy lifestyle. This year, in support of IDY-23, Indian Navy ships deployed in the Indian Ocean Region will be visiting various ports of friendly foreign countries, including Chattogram (Bangladesh), Safaga (Egypt), Jakarta (Indonesia), Mombasa (Kenya), Toamasina (Madagascar), Muscat (Oman), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Phuket (Thailand), and Dubai (UAE).

Also Read Strengthening bilateral Defence ties: Exploring technological autonomy and collaboration between Brazil and India



Ships such as Kiltan, Chennai, Shivalik, Sunayna, Trishul, Tarkash, Vagir, Sumitra, and Brahmaputra will actively participate in spreading the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ the theme for IDY 23.



Under the initiative of IDY 23 Ocean Ring of Yoga, approximately 3,500 naval personnel from 19 Indian Naval ships have traveled over 35,000 kilometers as ambassadors of Yoga in both national and international waters. This includes over 2,400 personnel on 11 Indian Navy ships at foreign ports and international waters.

Notably, celebrations for IDY are also planned onboard ships of several foreign Navies, in coordination with our overseas Missions, involving over 1,200 foreign Navy personnel.

The IDY-23 activities organized by Indian Naval ships at foreign ports aim to involve the ship’s crew and personnel from the host country. The focus will be on the ‘Common Yoga Protocol’ (CYP), which aims to raise awareness about Yoga on an international scale and highlight its immense potential to enhance physical, psychological, and emotional well-being. These efforts contribute to the global adoption of Yoga.



Activities for IDY are already underway at all naval ports, bases, ships, and establishments. Yoga sessions and related activities, including the practice of CYP, are taking place daily in preparation for the final event on June 21, 2023. The Navy is actively promoting Yoga awareness campaigns to encourage maximum participation by naval personnel, defense civilians, and families. Mass camps, workshops, poster-making competitions, quizzes, and lectures on the health benefits of Yoga are being conducted across the Navy.