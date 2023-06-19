India-Vietnam Defence Cooperation: Bolstering regional security and advancing India’s Act East Policy

Vietnam‘s significance in the Indo-Pacific region was highlighted during a meeting between India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh, and Vietnam’s Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Gang, in New Delhi. The talks, held on June 19, 2023, aimed to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations.



During the meeting, both ministers reviewed the progress of various defence cooperation initiatives and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing engagements. They identified opportunities to enhance collaboration, with a particular focus on defence industry cooperation, maritime security, and multinational cooperation.



In a significant gesture, India gifted the indigenously-built in-service Missile Corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam. This gesture not only reinforces the bilateral defence ties but also demonstrates India’s support for Vietnam’s efforts to safeguard its territorial integrity and maritime interests.

As part of the visit, General Phan Van Gang also visited the headquarters of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to explore ways to enhance defence industrial capabilities through cooperation in joint production and joint defence research and joint production.



The visit began with General Phan Van Gang paying homage to fallen heroes at the National War Memorial, underscoring the shared values and respect for those who sacrificed their lives in service to their countries.



India’s Act East Policy

Vietnam’s importance as a partner in India’s Act East Policy and in the broader Indo-Pacific region was reiterated throughout the discussions. The engagement between the two nations highlights Vietnam’s strategic position and its role in maintaining regional stability and security.



The meeting between the defence ministers of India and Vietnam not only strengthens bilateral ties but also underscores the growing recognition of Vietnam’s significance in the Indo-Pacific. It signifies the mutual commitment to deepening cooperation and collaboration in defence and security matters, fostering peace and stability in the region.

India’s Act East Policy aims to strengthen ties with countries in the Indo-Pacific region, with a particular focus on Southeast Asia. Vietnam plays a crucial role as an important partner in this policy, and the bilateral defence cooperation between India and Vietnam serves as a cornerstone of this strategic relationship.



The talks between the defence ministers focused on enhancing collaboration in various areas, including defence industry cooperation and maritime security. These areas of cooperation align closely with the objectives of India’s Act East Policy, which seeks to deepen engagement with Southeast Asian nations and promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Indo-Pacific Region

Vietnam’s strategic location in the Indo-Pacific region makes it a key partner for India’s efforts to ensure a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. The cooperation between India and Vietnam in the defence sector contributes significantly to regional security and maritime stability. It strengthens the collective capability to address common security challenges, including maritime disputes and non-traditional security threats.



The meeting also included discussions on defence research and joint production, highlighting the potential for collaboration in advancing defence industrial capabilities. Such cooperation is vital for strengthening both countries’ defence industries, fostering technological advancements, and promoting self-reliance in defence.



The deepening defence cooperation between the two nations contributes to regional stability, maritime security, and the pursuit of common interests in the Indo-Pacific. This partnership exemplifies the shared commitment to fostering peace, prosperity, and a rules-based order in the region.