scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

IAF’s MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes near Barmer in Rajasthan

The Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 fighter aircraft is reported to have crashed.

Written by FE Online
IAF, MiG-21, MiG-21 crash, fighter aircraft, Barmer, Rajasthan, Indian Air Force
The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh.

The Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 fighter aircraft is reported to have crashed near Barmer district in Rajasthan. The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh. Rescue operation is underway. The pilot is reported to be safe. 

Further details awaited.

Also Read
More Stories on
Defence news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-05-2023 at 11:07 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market