Golden Jubilee of Diplomacy: India-South Korea’s Enduring Friendship

In commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between South Korea and India, a remarkable “Ambient Signboard” campaign was unveiled in New Delhi. This initiative, titled ’50 Years of Friendship and Trust, to the Shining Future of Korea and India,’ coincided with President Yoon Suk Yeol’s participation in the India G20 Summit and was designed to underscore the enduring bond between the two nations.

The campaign prominently features the slogan for this significant milestone: “50 years of friendship and trust, to the shining future of Korea and India.” This slogan encapsulates the message of progress towards a brighter future, built upon the strong foundation of half a century of friendship and trust.

Ambient advertising, known for its ability to leverage specific locations and environments for impactful advertising, was ingeniously employed for this campaign. Two key locations in New Delhi, the South Korean Embassy’s main entrance and exterior walls, as well as the exterior walls and rooftop of the Korean Cultural Center India, served as canvases for this creative endeavor.

At the Korean Embassy, a captivating design was employed. When the main entrance is closed, it proudly displays the message “50 years of friendship and trust.” However, upon opening the entrance, it reveals the inspiring message “50 years of creating a bright future” on the main building’s exterior wall. The campaign also incorporates a visually striking ’50’ logo, symbolizing the 50th anniversary of Korea-India diplomatic relations.

Meanwhile, at the Korean Cultural Centre India, an equally compelling advertisement captures the moment when President Yoon Suk Yeol and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shook hands and pledged cooperation during their bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in May. This display has garnered the attention of New Delhi’s citizens, generating increased on-site visits and online sharing through the “K-Ambient” event organized by the Korean Cultural Center India.

An official from the President’s Office emphasized the campaign’s purpose: “In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and India and the visit of President Yoon Suk Yeol, we planned the advertisement with the purpose of reminding the people of Korea and India of the long-standing friendship and trust between the two countries and sending a message to share expectations for a bright future.”

Additionally, this campaign serves to foster goodwill and affinity toward South Korea among Indian citizens, with the hope that it will encourage them to visit the Korean Cultural Centre India.

The impact of this initiative has already been substantial, as demonstrated by the Korean Cultural Centre India’s social media channels. Introduction posts about these meaningful K-Ambient signboards, accompanied by photos, have attracted a remarkable 378,789 viewers and garnered 12,936 likes within just two days of posting.