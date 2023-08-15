EU NAVFOR’s Role in Indo-Pacific Security Explored at Mumbai Seminar

Steering towards enhanced maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, a seminal seminar titled “Enhancing the Indo-Pacific Security Network in the Maritime Domain: An EU Perspective” took center stage on August 12th in Mumbai, India.

The Italian Embassy in India and the National Maritime Foundation jointly orchestrated this strategic event.

Among those present was Rear Admiral Giovanni Galoforo, the Deputy Commander of EU NAVFOR Atalanta and his participation underscored the event’s significance as he delved into pertinent topics related to the Indo-Pacific security landscape. A notable highlight was the EU’s dedicated Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, a tangible manifestation of the EU’s deepening commitment to this critical sphere.

Admiral Galoforo’s discourse highlighted the EU Coordinated Maritime Presences (CMP) concept, an instrumental paradigm in the Northwest Indian Ocean (NWIO). This concept not only ushers in the presence of naval assets from EU Member States but also embodies harmonization with EU’s capacity-building endeavors and collaborative interaction with regional partners.

In his presentation, Admiral Galoforo introduced the audience to EU NAVFOR, offering insights into its historical backdrop, notable accomplishments, and the intriguing new chapter it faces in the ever-dynamic Indo-Pacific terrain. Collaboration with key maritime security stakeholders, exemplified by India, emerges as pivotal for ensuring unhampered navigation freedom and stability in the Western Indian Ocean.

The tangible manifestation of this collaborative synergy was exemplified by a recent joint maritime endeavor. EU NAVFOR’s flagship, ITS DURAND DE LA PENNE, seamlessly interwove with the Indian Navy destroyer INS VISAKHAPATNAM off the Omani Coast on August 6th.

During this maritime meet Rear Admiral Fabrizio Rutteri, the EU NAVFOR Force Commander, was hosted on board the Indian destroyer.

Admiral Galoforo engaged with Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Ms Manjeet Kriplani, and Rear Admiral KP Arvindan further reinforced the collaborative spirit of the Indo-Pacific discourse.

Highlighting the multi-dimensional character of EU NAVFOR’s contributions, Admiral Galoforo emphasized that it extends beyond naval prowess. It extends into nurturing maritime domain awareness initiatives, as seen in the Indo Pacific Regional Information Sharing (IORIS) tool crafted by the Critical Maritime Routes Indo-Pacific (CRIMARIO) project. Moreover, it maintains unwavering ties with the shipping industry through the EU NAVFOR Maritime Security Centre – Horn of Africa (MSCHOA) and the internationally resonant Shared Awareness and Deconfliction (SHADE) conference.

In the spirit of unity and shared vision, Admiral Galoforo conveyed gratitude on behalf of EU NAVFOR Operation Atalanta Commander, Spanish Vice Admiral José M Nuñez Torrente, and the European Union. India and Italy were acknowledged for orchestrating this seminar at a pivotal juncture.

The seminar’s resounding message resonates: India remains a pivotal actor in the grand narrative of Indo-Pacific security, and the EU NAVFOR, hand in hand with the EU, eagerly anticipates a collaborative journey “Towards a Sustainable and Prosperous Indo-Pacific Region.”