EAM S Jaishanker joins Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali at commissioning of India-made ferry

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined President of Guyana Irfaan Ali at the commissioning of an India-made ferry which would enhance connectivity and provide mobility and economic opportunities in the country’s distant hinterlands.

The ferry has been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata. “MA Lisha means friendship. The ferry made by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata is its practical expression. This ferry would significantly enhance connectivity within Guyana. It will provide mobility and economic opportunities for distant hinterlands,” Jaishankar tweeted.

He said a traditional partnership between India and Guyana is being refashioned for contemporary times. Jaishankar also joined Ali for an Eid dinner. “Joined President Irfaan Ali at his Eid dinner this evening. Thanked him for his hospitality as well as warm welcome during my Guyana visit,” he said.

Jaishankar co-chaired the 4th India-CARICOM ministerial meeting with his Jamaican counterpart Kaminaj Smith in Georgetown on Friday. He met Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday before embarking on a nine-day trip to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic, his first visit as the external affairs minister to these Latin American countries and the Caribbean.