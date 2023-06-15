Dr Vivek Lall: Architect of Strengthened India-US Defence Relations

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) led by defence minister Rajnath Singh has given approval for 30 MQ9B Predator drones. The announcement is expected to be made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he is in the US next week.

The man behind the MQ9B Predators

Dr Vivek Lall, an esteemed aerospace scientist from the United States, has played a pivotal role in catalyzing and advancing the trade and cooperation between India and the US in the realm of defense. His influential efforts have facilitated closer ties between the defense industries of both nations, empowering India to procure critical advanced defense technologies from the US.

Also read: MoD signs Rs 500 crore contract to boost Indian Army’s communication system

His unwavering dedication led to a groundbreaking agreement by the White House to authorize the release of armed category 1 UAVs to India, a non-NATO country, as he adeptly represented General Atomics as Chief Executive during the negotiations.

Currently, Dr Lall is leading negotiations for the acquisition of 30 MQ-9B Predator drones from General Atomics, a deal that is yet to be signed and is valued at under US$3 billion.

A staunch advocate for India’s defense modernization endeavors, Dr Lall recently emphasized the imperative of collaborative ventures between India and the US in the field of advanced defense technologies and equipment. Over the past two decades, bilateral trust and cooperation have experienced remarkable growth under his guidance.

Assuming the position of Boeing’s lead representative for US-India defense trade in 2007, Dr Lall has garnered recognition from world leaders, including multiple US presidents and heads of state from Europe and Japan. He has been the driving force behind the expansion of military trade between the US government and other countries.

During his tenure at Boeing, Dr Lall led groundbreaking initiatives, such as the acquisition of the P8I Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) aircraft for the Indian Navy, the procurement of C17 military transport aircraft, anti-ship Harpoon missiles, Apache and Chinook helicopters for the Indian Air Force (IAF), and the establishment of strategic industrial collaborations across India.

In 2007, when he assumed the role of Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, his impact continued to resonate. He was appointed by the US government to a key advisory position in a Federal Advisory Committee, serving a two-year term under the US Cabinet Secretary responsible for the Department of Transportation in Washington DC. This role allowed him to shape American and global aviation policies and technologies.

Also read: DAC’s approval of Armed Drone Deal sets stage for PM’s visit

Notably, Dr Lall spearheaded discussions at Lockheed Martin to finalize the long-pending agreement for MH60R anti-submarine helicopters for the Indian Navy.

Recognizing his expertise and contributions, Dr Lall has recently been appointed as a US technical member to NATO S&T, further cementing his stature in the global defense arena.

The significant deals facilitated by Dr Lall include:

– Boeing Company’s procurement of P8I Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) aircraft worth US$3 billion for the Indian Navy.

– Acquisition of 22 Anti-ship Harpoon missiles from Boeing in a deal valued at US$200 million.

– Procurement of AH-64E Apache Guardian Attack Helicopters and CH-47F (I) Chinook helicopters for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in a deal worth US$5 billion.

– Acquisition of 10 C-17 Globemaster III heavy-lift transport aircraft for US$4 billion.

Dr Vivek Lall’s visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of strengthening India-US defense relations have transformed the landscape of defense cooperation between the two nations, ushering in an era of technological advancements and strategic collaboration.

DAC Approval

After the DAC approval, the proposal will now be sent to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for stamp of approval.

The DAC has approved 30 drones out of which the Indian Navy will get 14 and the Army and the Air Force will get eight each and all these drones are with different payloads. These drones as reported by Financial Express Online earlier were identified by a special team which went round the world looking for the best drone with sensors and airframe.

The two drones the Indian Navy has leased are the pre-production model of the drone and the approval given today is for the most potent UAVs with Anti-submarine warfare capabilities.