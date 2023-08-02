DMA plans for joint maintenance strategies to save cost

The Department of Military Affairs (DMA) is working towards creating a system for the maintenance of common weapon systems and platforms.

The DMA is aiming to save costs and optimize funds through joint maintenance of common weapon systems and platforms

While the DMA is already targeting the early formations of the joint forces’ Theatre Commands, it is set to streamline the joint procurement of weapon systems and maintenance.

The DMA aims to include a fleet of light helicopters like the Cheetah and Chetak, operated jointly by all three services.

According to the official from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), a number of discussions have been held between the stakeholders from the three services and integrated defence staff on the matter.

“Even if we look around today, the light helicopters including the Cheetah/ Chetak fleet are operated by the three services and if they are maintained jointly, they can lead to savings,” an MoD official said.

“The Dornier aircraft is another example which is operated by the Indian Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard and if they are maintained jointly, we can even improve serviceability along with savings,” the official said.

The official further explained that as part of its collaborative approach, the Indian army is already facilitating joint maintenance initiatives with the Indian air force for Apache attack helicopters.

“Personnel from the Army have been posted to the Air Force units operating these choppers to undergo training in their operations, paving the way for unified maintenance practices,” MoD said