scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

China issued over 60,000 visas since January: Chinese embassy spokesperson

In March, it announced allowing foreign tourists into the country.

Written by PTI
China, visa
China had restricted travel by suspending visa and residence permits from March 2020, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese embassy and consulates have issued over 60,000 visas to Indian people travelling to China in the first five months of this year, a spokesperson of the Chinese mission said on Tuesday.

“In the first 5 months of this year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General have issued over 60000 visas to Indian people traveling to China for purposes of business, study, tourist, work, family reunion etc. Welcome to China,” Chinese embassy spokesperson Wang Xiaojian tweeted.

Also Read

China had restricted travel by suspending visa and residence permits from March 2020, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, it announced allowing foreign tourists into the country.

Also Read
More Stories on
China

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-05-2023 at 23:09 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market