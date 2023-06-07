Army seeks Anti-Tank Guided Missiles for its Mechanised Infantry Arm

In its efforts to further enhance firepower along its borders with Pakistan and China, Indian Army is looking for Infantry Combat Vehicle launched Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) and has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for the same.

The RFI which has been issued earlier this month is for the procurement of around 5000 Fire & Forget ATGMs along with around 500 Launcher Systems that can be adapted on locally built BMP-2/2K ‘Sarath’ infantry combat vehicles (ICVs).

The RFI is looking for Indian vendors who are capable to supply Fire & Forget ATGMs along with Launcher Systems which can be fitted on BMP-2/2K which are produced in India under license, within three years from the signing of the contract. And they should be able to supply 1750 Fire & Forget ATGMs along with 175 Launcher Systems each year.

What is mentioned in the RFI?

The document which is available in the public domain specifies the ATGMs which are capable of top and direct attack modes have a 125 mm caliber, less than 1.25 m in length, and should be 25 kg in weight. These missiles should have the ability for direct and top attack modes to fire at a minimum range of 200 m and 1,100 m, and at a maximum range of more than 5 km.

These ATGMs should be capable of penetrating at least 650 mm rolled homogeneous armour equivalent (RHAe) and explosive reactive armour (ERA).

As part of its modernization of the Mechanised Infantry, Army has plans to equip it with the Fire and Forget Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs), state-of-art missiles and also lethal capability beyond visual range (BVR).

As the most versatile arm Mechanised Infantry brings to battle a protected Infantry component. And this is directly supported by lethal and precision firepower which is provided by BMP-II. Over the past four decades it has excelled in different terrains and operations from the deserts of Rajasthan, plains of Punjab to high altitude areas of Eastern Ladakh & Sikkim.

Financial Express Only has reported that the Army is to acquire the Canister Launched Loiter Munition System that too has to be integrated on BMP II/ Carrier Mortar Tracked (CMT) chassis.