All you want to know about Russian X-101 missiles

In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, reports indicate that Russian strategic bombers have fired X-101 cruise missiles.

The X-101 was first tested in 2017 and entered service in 2020. (Representative image: Reuters)

In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, reports indicate that Russian strategic bombers have fired X-101 cruise missiles.

Know more about X-101 cruise missiles

The X-101 is a new type of long-range, nuclear-capable cruise missile that can be fired from the Tu-95 strategic bomber. It is designed to fly at high subsonic speeds and has a range of over 10,000 kilometers. The X-101 is a significant upgrade over the older Kh-55 missile, which it is designed to replace. The X-101 has a number of advantages over the Kh-55, including a longer range, greater accuracy, and the ability to fly at higher altitudes. The X-101 is also more difficult to intercept than the Kh-55.

The X-101 is a significant development in Russian strategic nuclear forces. It gives Russia a new long-range, nuclear-capable cruise missile that is more capable and difficult to intercept than its predecessors. The X-101 also gives Russia a new option for delivering nuclear weapons, as it can be fired from the Tu-95 strategic bomber, which is a very survivable platform.

The X-101 was first tested in 2017 and entered service in 2020. It is believed that Russia has deployed the X-101 to its Tu-95MS strategic bombers. The X-101 is a significant threat to the United States and its allies. It is a long-range, nuclear-capable cruise missile that is difficult to intercept. The X-101 gives Russia a new option for delivering nuclear weapons and could be used to target the United States or its allies.

Key features of the X-101:

High subsonic speed: The X-101 can fly at high subsonic speeds, which makes it difficult to intercept.

Long range: The X-101 has a range of over 10,000 kilometers, which gives Russia a global reach.

Greater accuracy: The X-101 is more accurate than the Kh-55, which makes it more likely to hit its target.

Ability to fly at higher altitudes: The X-101 can fly at higher altitudes than the Kh-55, which makes it more difficult to detect and intercept.

More difficult to intercept: The X-101 is more difficult to intercept than the Kh-55 due to its high subsonic speed, long range, and greater accuracy.

The X-101 is a significant new weapon for Russia. It gives Russia a new long-range, nuclear-capable cruise missile that is more capable and difficult to intercept than its predecessors. The X-101 also gives Russia a new option for delivering nuclear weapons, as it can be fired from the Tu-95 strategic bomber, which is a very survivable platform.

First published on: 02-06-2023 at 17:41 IST

