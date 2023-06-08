Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews 17 May to 7 June 2023

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Work That Speaks returns after a three-week break post Goafest and the peak of summer.

Omaxe | Purani Dilli | #PuraniDilliKaNayaChowk

When was the last time a real estate brand did something like this? Omaxe had the fantastic opportunity given the location and it did not pass it up. A short, warm film that does justice to the old charm of Purani Dilli, the work serves the builder’s purpose well. The title succinctly rides on the charm to own a part of it for the new landmark.

Paper Boat Swing | Best Between Friends

At once, the film captures the imagination of parent and child alike. A very different and endearing approach this, of a mother using the drink as a lure to enjoy a special moment of bonding with her daughter. Parents will certainly relate to the sort of FOMO moment visualised here. A moment that comes alive in all its innocence and truth, while underlining the irresistible taste of the drink for kids.

Licious | Juicy. Delicious. Must Be Licious.

Finger licking good – and a lot more, is the promise. To bring such indulgence to life on screen takes craft, craft and more craft. And love for craft, obviously.

Tata Tea Jaago Re | To Fight Climate Change

Tata Tea is continuing its fight against climate change and the film is a lead in to the web destination. Last year’s film featured an ignorant father being made aware of the perils of climate change by his child with an everyday slice of life kind of story. This year, the brand spells it out with nursery rhymes. One is reminded of Dove’s ‘Change the rhyme’ from not too far off in the past but the context is different. The little Gretas are adorably on point.

Croma | Back To Campus

Croma is pitching its ‘Back to campus’ offering with these vibrant films to good effect. Short, obviously targeting the cool kids and the tech indulgent, the spots hit the spot even without too much of a story arc.

Caratlane | Mother’s Day | First Salary Gifts

The first day salary range was always a winning idea. This year’s spot around Mother’s Day (I am assuming) is a winner all the way. The simple narrative of a young woman planning purchases for herself with her first salary, and changing her mind to buy a valuable gift for her mom instead, is endearing to put it mildly as it is pure. Caratlane strikes gold here seemingly without too much of an effort but certainly with a lot of thought.

Orange Health Labs | #FresherBloodAccurateReports

Fresher blood, accurate reports. That’s it. Told visually to make the point unmissable.

IndiaiStore | Apple Watch Series 8

Spotted this on the WTC. One of the more audio-visually differentiated pieces of work, which makes it stand out of the crowd. Entertaining watch, too. Pun unintended.

JK Lakshmi Cement | India Ab Soch Karo Buland

Adopting an elder from an old age home was a great thought. More importantly, giving her a home, rooting it to the brand, was the clincher. The effort that went into the making shows on screen. The cynics may say far-fetched, but to my mind this is on ‘home’ and on ‘buland’. And certainly on consumer, as a story.

Adani | Hum Karke Dikhate Hain

Adani has made a statement here. It has done so with poise and some level of restraint, making this a standalone and noteworthy corporate film – steering clear of the corporate challenges it has faced, yet standing tall with a list of its accomplishments. No corporate statement or clarification, or even the print ads that spelt these out, can achieve what this film does.

Sony Sports Network | The Home Of Tennis

The queen of tennis is pitching the home of tennis, Sony Sports Network. That the broadcaster has three of the four grand slams makes this claim rightful. And Sania Mirza delivers in style. The second spot where she’s asked to shoot on the synthetic court for the French Open is my pick of the lot. Any Roland Garros fan would be fuming at such a prospect. Good fun.

Britannia 50 50 | Golmaal

Ravi Shastri hits it out of the park again. Or rather, Britannia does. With a Gol Mal script that comes straight from the brand name. Ticks all the boxes, entertainingly, including the big C of cricket.

McDonald’s | New Born Singers @179

McDonald’s has just made every new parent fall in love with the brand here. Why, everyone who has ever been a parent must be smitten by this too. A slice right out of life, brought to life, absolutely adorably. And before one can think of where the brand is, it’s right there – at just Rs.179.

Warner Bros Discovery | Rs.15 Pack

When you have talent like Kareena Kapoor Khan, you can get away with this kind of a straightforward pitch. It works.

London Dairy | Live The Indulgence

Getting transported to another place thanks to the flavours on offer has been visualised brilliantly in both the spots. What else is there to pitch but the taste and indulgence and what better way to do it for an ice cream brand in summer? Job well done.

DaMensch | Grown Up Boxers

Nowhere close to the last edition of DaMensch work was the first reaction but the pitch itself, one notices, is way off the category norm. There must have been some insight to show that funny boxers is a thing – and something that could be made fun of. Strategically sound.

Parle Kismi | Har Kismi Mein Hai Kiss

When every biscuit brand seems to be going this route, Kismi that has a kiss in every pack has every right to. The escalator plot with the little touches like the little girl looking up, and the couple’s unmet need for privacy, is more than a good watch.

adidas | Cricket Jersey Launch | Impossible Is Nothing

Great show by adidas, chronicling the seemingly impossible things that have happened in Indian cricket, to underline its brand line ‘Impossible is nothing’. It does so to announce the jersey launch. The visuals and moments are real, making the brand’s line more meaningful and authentic.

HSBC | My Account Starts Today

Powerful lines these, while also using the prolific and intense Virat Kohli to great effect. Yesterday is history. ‘My account starts today’ has a wonderful and emphatic ring to it while it also manages to hook back into the context of a bank account.

Ageas Federal Life Insurance | Sachinverse

For marrying the uncertainties that are ahead in the manifestation of a rapidly evolving ‘Sachinverse’, this effort needs to be appreciated. Of course, the Master Blaster also makes the pitch to be future ready without fear.

MsChief | Claim Your Pleasure

The breaking of several societal barriers over the years present a logical evolution to the category. The mix of models featured deserves applause for an inclusive pitch and not just what we usually associate with sexual health products. Given the category challenges in communication, this seems rather well done.

Sony Sports Network | Is Baar, Sau Paar

The countdown has begun. #IsBaarSauPaar is a lovely mission statement that could become the chant of the nation.

(First published on FE BrandWagon Online.)