Set Wet collaborates with Zakir Khan for #ApniHairStyleHiApniVibeHai campaign

Set Wet has launched a TVC that aims at putting hair styling at the forefront of the grooming ritual of young Indian men. With the campaign message #ApniHairstyleHiApniVibeHai, Set Wet emphasises the significance of hair styling in creating a lasting first impression.

Set Wet’s film showcases a scenario where a young man, in a rush on his first day of work, forgets his ID card. As he styles his hair using Set Wet Gel, his appearance is transformed, instilling newfound confidence. Walking into his workplace with self-assurance, the young man leaves everyone in awe. Through fun and wit, the film powerfully conveys the importance of hair styling and its direct influence on the impression one makes.

“The new campaign #ApniHairStyleHiApniVibeHai, therefore, speaks to the Gen Z consumer about the importance of hair styling as a key part of their grooming regime. Through the various legs of the campaign, Set Wet will continue to establish and emphasise this key message and actively engage with the target consumer through marketing activations across touchpoints, where the consumer is already actively engaged,” Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Marico Limited, said.

Following the ad film, Set Wet released a collaborative video by Indian stand-up comedian Zakir Khan. In his comic style, Zakir took to Instagram to highlight the importance of hair styling in setting his vibe and urging his followers to treat it as an important part of their grooming regime. He shares anecdotes from his grooming journey, delving into the concept of ‘vibe,’ a term popularised by Gen Z. Zakir highlights how over the last three years he has seen the impact that focusing on hairstyling has had on his life and has thus become an integral part of his grooming routine.

The video featuring Zakir Khan is just one component of Set Wet’s comprehensive 360-activation plan designed to inspire the youth to start styling their hair.

