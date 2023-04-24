Relaxo Flite launches second season of ‘Sar Utha Kadam Badha’ campaign

Relaxo Flite has launched the second season of campaign ‘Sar Utha, Kadam Badha’.

As per the company, the new film works around the core insight that every person has the right to dream big.

Additionally, this time the campaign goes a step further to tell the story of screenplay writer Varun Grover.

Sharing his views on the campaign, Gaurav Dua, executive director (sales and marketing), Relaxo Footwears Limited said, “The ‘Sar Utha, Kadam Badha’ campaign celebrates the journey of an individual who, undaunted by the naysayers, works his way to become someone as acclaimed and beloved as Varun Grover. Brand Flite salutes the spirit of the achiever, who dares to dream and work his way towards success.”

The campaign has been created by Law & Kenneth Saatchi and Saatchi.

Speaking on the campaign, Paritosh Srivastava, CEO – L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said, “‘Sar Utha Kadam Badha’ was born 2 years back with the objective to create brand love, stature and respect for Flite.”

The film will span all platforms comprising television, print, radio, outdoor and digital.

