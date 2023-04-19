Nitish Mittersain invests in hyperlocal content commerce platform Knocksense

Knocksense on Wednesday announced that it has secured an investment from Nitish Mittersain, founder and managing director, Nazara Technologies.

Knocksense is currently raising $1 million as part of its pre-Series A round, with participation from We Founders Circle, Lets Venture, Mumbai Angels Network, and Imperial Holdings.

Speaking about the investment, Nitish Mittersain said, “With traditional media networks losing ground among the youngsters by the day, the need for a hyperlocal content-commerce platform exists, and Knocksense is poised to capitalize on that.”

After acquiring over 25,000-plus paid subscribers and more than 80 lakhs monthly impressions, Knocksense plans to expand to newer geographies, such as Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bhubaneshwar, Agra, and Bhopal while being present in Lucknow, Kanpur, Indore, and Ahmedabad.

“Having Nitish Mittersain onboard as an investor is a great validation of our mission to provide meaningful hyperlocal content that connects and empowers young users and brands of tier II and III India and creates a community which thrives together digitally, ” commented Vibhore Mayank, co-founder, Knocksense.