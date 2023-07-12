MUL Secrets launched its wellness-first skincare products

MUL Secrets launched its wellness-first skincare product line in Mumbai. The company believes that skincare is a holistic journey that goes beyond surface-level treatments. By infusing contemporary science with the flora and fauna of the Indian subcontinent, they have crafted a range of products that embody welfare, prosperity, and wellness.

“MUL inherits the principles of Ayurveda and enhances them with the efficiency of modern methods. Wisdom, combined with the ability to adapt and learn. We want our products to be tools of self-care, while recognizing it as a holistic process that can only begin within,” Pooja Parkar, founder MUL Secrets, said.

As per the company, skincare is a holistic process, an affair that requires external and internal intervention. MUL Secrets through research, sourced all the building blocks to formulate a combination of science and the rooted powers of natural ingredients. MUL Secrets uses new-age activities that are backed by scientific research.

The guiding principle behind MUL Secrets is its deep-rootedness. The name itself, derived from Sanskrit, holds meaning. MUL embraces the wisdom of Ayurveda and enhances it with the efficacy of modern methods, demonstrating a blend of traditional and contemporary approaches.

The launch showcased three crafted holistic skincare products: Rejuvenate Skin Firming Care, Hydrate Skin Hydration Combo Pack, and Revive Acne Combo Pack.

