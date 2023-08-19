McDonald’s India – North and East introduces The Kartik Aaryan Meal

McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced the Kartik Aaryan Meal, which includes the actor’s favorites from the menu. As per the company, The Kartik Aaryan Meal, a 4-piece meal, includes McAloo Tikki Burger, Cheesy Fries, Pizza McPuff with a regular beverage.

Talking about the launch, Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “What unites all our customers, fans and famous celebrities, is that everyone has their go-to McDonald’s order. We are excited about this collaboration with Kartik Aaryan to bring his favourite go-to McDonald’s order for our customers.”

Additionally, the 4-piece meal will be served in a Kartik Aaryan-themed, QR-code enabled packaging. The QR packaging enables fans to take a virtual selfie with the brand ambassador.

“I am thrilled to see my favourite McDonald’s go-to order come to life. For many years, I have enjoyed the McAloo Tikki burger, beverages and Pizza McPuff. And to add my recent favourite – Cheesy Fries, the combination makes for a delicious, perfect go-to meal. I am very excited to share my McDonald’s go-to order with my fans,” Kartik Aaryan added.

Moreover, The Kartik Aaryan Meal is available across McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India and through Swiggy, Zomato and Magic Pin.

