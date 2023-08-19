scorecardresearch
McDonald’s India – North and East introduces The Kartik Aaryan Meal

The Kartik Aaryan Meal, a 4-piece meal, includes McAloo Tikki Burger, Cheesy Fries, Pizza McPuff with a regular beverage

Written by BrandWagon Online
The 4-piece meal will be served in a special Kartik Aaryan-themed with QR-code enabled packaging
McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced the Kartik Aaryan Meal, which includes the actor’s favorites from the menu. As per the company, The Kartik Aaryan Meal, a 4-piece meal, includes McAloo Tikki Burger, Cheesy Fries, Pizza McPuff with a regular beverage.

Talking about the launch, Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “What unites all our customers, fans and famous celebrities, is that everyone has their go-to McDonald’s order. We are excited about this collaboration with Kartik Aaryan to bring his favourite go-to McDonald’s order for our customers.”

Additionally, the 4-piece meal will be served in a Kartik Aaryan-themed, QR-code enabled packaging. The QR packaging enables fans to take a virtual selfie with the brand ambassador.

“I am thrilled to see my favourite McDonald’s go-to order come to life. For many years, I have enjoyed the McAloo Tikki burger, beverages and Pizza McPuff. And to add my recent favourite – Cheesy Fries, the combination makes for a delicious, perfect go-to meal. I am very excited to share my McDonald’s go-to order with my fans,” Kartik Aaryan added.

Moreover, The Kartik Aaryan Meal is available across McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India and through Swiggy, Zomato and Magic Pin.

First published on: 19-08-2023 at 14:54 IST

