Mario ropes in Diljit Dosanjh as brand ambassador

Mario Rusk has announced its collaboration with actor and singer, Diljit Dosanjh as brand ambassador. According to the company, the decision to rope in Diljit Dosanjh was driven by his appeal and ability to connect with diverse audiences across generations and regions.

The company has further launched a TV commercial (TVC) #RusksJoDilJitLe. The TVC is conceptualised and written by Delhi-based ad agency Daiko FHO.

Talking about the appointment, Diljit Dosanjh, said, “The authenticity of the products, particularly the Mario Rusk, resonates with my love for snacking. I am ecstatic to share this passion with all of you and create unforgettable experiences together.”

Additionally, the association opens up new avenues for innovative marketing initiatives, inspiring creative storytelling and unique brand identity.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook