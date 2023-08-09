scorecardresearch
Mario ropes in Diljit Dosanjh as brand ambassador

The company has also launched a TVC #RusksJoDilJitLe

Written by BrandWagon Online
The TVC is conceptualised and written by Delhi-based ad agency Daiko FHO
Mario Rusk has announced its collaboration with actor and singer, Diljit Dosanjh as brand ambassador. According to the company, the decision to rope in Diljit Dosanjh was driven by his appeal and ability to connect with diverse audiences across generations and regions.

The company has further launched a TV commercial (TVC) #RusksJoDilJitLe.

Talking about the appointment, Diljit Dosanjh, said, “The authenticity of the products, particularly the Mario Rusk, resonates with my love for snacking. I am ecstatic to share this passion with all of you and create unforgettable experiences together.”

Additionally, the association opens up new avenues for innovative marketing initiatives, inspiring creative storytelling and unique brand identity.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 17:56 IST

