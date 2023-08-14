JSW Paints celebrates Independence Day through its new campaign

JSW Paints, a part of JSW Group, celebrates the diverse colours of India in its new Independence Day campaign. Conceptualised by TBWA\India, the campaign promotes national unity and challenges perceptions as a step towards a progressive and harmonious nation.

Commenting on the new Independence Day campaign, AS Sundaresan, Joint MD and CEO of JSW Paints said, “Our new Independence Day campaign brings out diverse perspectives of our society. Through this film, we aim to highlight that we should not limit colours with our thoughts and perceptions but set them free to unleash true beauty. The film urges every Indian to freely choose colours to make India beautiful.”

The film captures the perceptions attached to colours. As the painters are painting a wall with different colours, the onlookers and passers-by pause giving their candid and diverse reactions. The diversity of these reactions is stark. While some of the onlookers appear visibly bothered by the colours, some are puzzled, some are amused with the colours, while a few others remain unfazed. As the ad progresses, a heart-warming moment unfolds when the two painters come face to face and exchange smiles. This pivotal moment is catalytic, reflecting the potential for diverse colours to unite, making the climax both poignant and impactful. As the painters complete their work, the wall painting reveals that colours are free and have no limitations. This powerful metaphor underscores the fact that the true beauty and essence of our nation lies in the freedom we enjoy.

The new campaign has been launched across digital platforms.

“Openness to new perspectives is a key dimension of thinking beautiful. The Independence Day film showcases that in a thought-provoking way. It captures the message that only when we free colours from our inherent perceptions that we’ve tied to them will our country truly become beautiful, which is something that JSW Paints has been championing through their initiatives,” Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India added.

