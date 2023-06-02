Island Fin Poké Co. launches TV commercial

Island Fin Poké Co., launched its first national TV commercial, created by InnoVision Marketing Group. The 30-second commercial, which features the restaurant’s poké bowls, has debuted on digital streaming services, targeting a broad audience of food lovers and health enthusiasts.

The agency’s creative team worked closely with Island Fin Poké Co. to capture the essence of the brand. The creative strategy is to remove the fear associated with trying poké for the first time, educating first-time guests that poké can be made with any protein, chicken, fish or tofu.

“It features stunning images of Island Fin’s colourful poké bowls and is accompanied by upbeat music with a voiceover that highlights the restaurant’s commitment to quality and freshness,” Giselle Campos, senior vice president and senior creative director, InnoVision Marketing Group.

Island Fin Poké Co. recently announced InnoVision Marketing Group as its agency of record to elevate the brand and expand the franchise. The marketing group has seven divisions and service lines, including brand strategy, digital media, advertising, creative, film production, traditional media, public relations, Hispanic marketing, and social media and reputation management.

“Our poké bowls are made with only the freshest ingredients and are a healthy and delicious option. The commercial captures the meaning of one bite and you’ll be hooked,” Mark Setterington, CEO and founder, Island Fin Poké Co. said.

