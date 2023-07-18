scorecardresearch
    • MORE MARKET STATS
    MUST READ
    Pause slide

    India court says Google cannot remove Disney app in tussle over in-app charges

    Companies have argued that Google’s new service fee system is just a cloaked version of its earlier system.

    Written by Reuters
    Google
    Its lawyers argued Google was threatening to remove the Hotstar app if it didn't comply with new payments system. (Photo Credits: Reuters)

    An Indian court on Tuesday said Google cannot remove Disney’s streaming service from its app store in the country and should receive a lower 4% fee for in-app purchases, a significant challenge to its payments business model.Disney’s lawsuit is the latest and most high-profile challenge to Google’s policy of imposing a “service fee” of 11-26% on in-app payments in India.It introduced that after an antitrust directive ruled against Google’s earlier 15-30% fee and forced Google to allow third-party payments.

    Companies have argued that Google’s new service fee system is just a cloaked version of its earlier system. Disney, which runs the popular Disney+ Hotstar streaming app in India, challenged Google’s new billing system in a court in India‘s Tamil Nadu state.

    Also Read

    Its lawyers argued Google was threatening to remove the Hotstar app if it didn’t comply with new payments system. The court in a Tuesday hearing said Disney should now pay a 4% service fee to Google, and said the streaming app should not be removed from Google’s app store.

    Also Read
    Also Read

    Further details of the order or the rationale of the decision are not known as the written order has not been made public.Google did not respond to a request for comment.The new service fee system, it says, supports investments in Google Play app store and the Android mobile operating system, ensuring it distributes it for free, and covers developer tools and analytic services.In October, India’s competition watchdog imposed a $113 million fine on Google and said it must allow the use of third-party billing and stop forcing developers to use its in-app payment.

    The agency in May started an inquiry into Google after some companies alleged the service fee it charges for in-app payments breaches last year’s directive.

    More Stories on
    Google

    Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

    First published on: 18-07-2023 at 20:48 IST

    Stock Market Stats

    Market Stats
    Top Gainers
    Top Losers
    Indices Performance
    Gold Rate
    Silver Rate
    Petrol Rate
    Diesel Rate

    Related News

    Photo Gallery

    Stock Market

    Latest News

    Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
    WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS