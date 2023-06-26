Exotel collaborates with Microsoft to provide Direct Routing for Teams Phone in India

Exotel, a customer conversation platform, has announced its collaboration with Microsoft to bring Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams Phone to India. As per the company, Teams Phone customers and users in India can now use Exotel to enable Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) calling. This move aligns with Exotel’s vision to facilitate seamless customer conversations through scalable, cost-efficient, and flexible solutions, the company stated.

The company believes that this integration will empower businesses to enhance their communication capabilities, streamline operations, and deliver better customer experiences.

Speaking on the collaboration, Anil Kumar, chief technology officer, Exotel said, “The Unified Communications and Collaboration market has been growing significantly in India and Microsoft has been leading this space. This collaboration addresses the missing piece of PSTN calling. Cloud-based solution for Direct Routing by Exotel in collaboration with Microsoft ensures providing more flexibility to customers along with cost savings.”

“Our collaboration with Exotel marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower businesses with seamless communication experiences. With Exotel’s secure and cloud-based solution, Microsoft Teams customers and users in India can effortlessly enable PSTN calling through select partners, resulting in frictionless conversations, and cost efficiency. This collaboration unlocks possibilities for Indian businesses and strengthens their ability to thrive in the digital era,” said Bhaskar Basu, country head – Modern Work, Microsoft India.

