Captain Steel assigns creative and digital media mandate to L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

Captain Steel India, a TMT bar producer, has assigned media duties to L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. The account will be serviced from the agency’s Kolkata office.

The collaboration marks a step forward in Captain Steel’s mission to enhance its brand presence and expand its reach across the country. As part of the partnership, the agency would be responsible for managing Captain Steel’s mainline and digital creatives, and digital media solutions. The holistic approach aims to leverage the agency’s expertise to develop narratives that resonate with the target audience and drive brand recognition.

“Captain Steel is a brand that has carved its niche in eastern India, Assam, and Tripura. Our focus is to strengthen and expand our footprints across India. We wanted an agency partner that provides strategic thinking combined with creative solutions to augment the brand value and volume. With L&K Saatchi & Saatchi onboard, we are looking to create a difference in this highly cluttered marketplace,” Avinash Agarwalla, director, Captain Steel, said.

Captain Steel India is one of the TMT bar producers manufacturing TMT rebars, TMT rings, wires and nails. With a strong network of over 5000 trade partners, it is one of the fastest growing TMT manufacturers, expanding footprints to multiple states across the country including eastern India in Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Odissa, Tripura and certain parts of Uttar Pradesh.

“L&K Saatchi & Saatchi Kolkata has been strengthening its presence last few years and is invigorated to be able to add value to Captain Steel. What is most rewarding is the digital journey that will focus on key influencers and consumers alike. The brand is clear on taking significant strides in the market, and that is an exciting challenge for us,” Hindol Purkayastha, executive vice president and business head (North & East), L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said.

