Britannia NutriChoice rolls out #FeeltheFit campaign with actor Ranveer Singh

Britannia NutriChoice has launched a new ad campaign, #FeelTheFit in collaboration with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. This campaign, conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, aims to highlight the transformative power of even the smallest steps taken towards a good lifestyle.

The #FeelTheFit campaign is designed to motivate individuals to keep up with their overall health and wellness journey by recognising that every effort, no matter how small, is a step in the right direction. The campaign seeks to shift the conversation from being only about the single end goal to focusing on the positive feeling every time one makes a good choice.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries said, “In the contemporary world today, fitness is a state of mind, which transcends the appearance of a person. With this in mind, we have launched the #FeelTheFit campaign to celebrate every big and small effort that a person takes towards this journey – be it going to the gym or eating right. The idea behind the campaign is to motivate consumers to opt for a good choice, no matter what the scale of that choice is.”

The campaign comprises of two films that showcase Singh as an illusion, symbolising the ‘fit waali’ feeling that any individual experiences after making any good choice- like, picking NutriChoice as their choice of snack. The attitude that the TVC is trying to explore is that it only takes us a simple good choice to make us feel great about ourselves.

“Most ads about fitness focus on the end result. We wanted to focus on the beginning. Because be it the first meal of a complete diet or the first day of a workout regime – every fitness journey begins with a small choice. Making that small choice makes us feel better and fitter, instantly. That’s what we wanted to celebrate with this campaign. Because a fitness journey well begun is half the job done,” Arpan Bhattacharyya, executive director and head of creative (Copy) Lowe Lintas, Bangalore added.

With the #FeelTheFit campaign, Britannia NutriChoice aims to inspire millions to recognise the incredible impact that small, positive choices can have on their overall well-being. By choosing Britannia NutriChoice, individuals can experience the same ‘fit waali’ feeling that Singh embodies in the campaign.

