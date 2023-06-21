Blogger’s Park: Make it easy

By Raghav Kansal

While it’s a huge investment to build a brand in the international market, which is needed for Meta ads to be effective, one great way is to use Meta ads to bring users to paid webinars. This helps in lowering the inertia, while giving a low-cost method to establish trust. This is helpful for B2B offerings or large ticket-size products that have research-based buying journeys.

In such cases, webinars are one of the most effective ways to engage with a large audience. They are a powerful tool to generate leads and increase conversions. Here’s how you can plan a webinar around your audience’s key pain points that your product solves, and turn it into a great campaign.

Step 1: Identify the pain point: The first step in planning a successful webinar is to identify your audience’s pain points. You need to understand what challenges they are facing and how your product can help overcome them. Once you have identified the pain point, you can create a topic that resonates with your audience.

Step 2: Choose a paid webinar: While free webinars are a great way to build your audience, they may not always attract the right people who are genuinely interested in your product. By making your webinar a paid event, you can ensure that the attendees are more likely to be potential customers. Moreover, a paid webinar creates a perception of high value, and attendees may feel more inclined to participate. Also, having paid webinar helps in reducing CAC significantly, making this approach more effective.

Step 3: Create a beautiful landing page: Your landing page is the first thing people will see when they visit your webinar registration page. Therefore, it’s essential to create an attractive and persuasive landing page that encourages the audience to sign up. Use compelling headlines, persuasive copy, and high-quality visuals.

Step 4: Provide valuable insights: Once you have your audience signed up, it’s time to deliver a high-quality webinar that provides them with valuable insights. Your webinar should focus on providing practical solutions that your audience can implement on the ground and not something too jazzy . Avoid making the webinar a sales pitch and instead focus on providing valuable content. By doing so, you will establish yourself as a trusted authority in your niche, and your audience will be more likely to consider your product as a solution to their problems.

Step 5: Position your product as a solution: While the main focus of the webinar should be on solving the audience’s pain point, you should also position your product as a solution. Don’t make the mistake of hard selling your product. Instead, focus on highlighting the benefits. By doing so, you will build credibility and trust, and the audience will be more likely to consider your product when looking for a solution to their challenges.

In conclusion, planning a webinar around your audience’s key pain points can be an effective way to generate leads and increase conversions. By creating a paid webinar, providing valuable insights, and positioning your product as a solution, you can establish yourself as an authority in your niche and attract high-quality leads. So, identify your audience’s pain points, create an engaging webinar, and start building your audience today.

The author is CEO and co-founder, ET Medialabs

