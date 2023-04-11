MyFroyoLand to launch a Metaverse store at Interality

MyFroyoLand, a frozen yogurt brand based in India, has launched its Metaverse store named ‘MyFroyoLand World,’ at Interality, a Metaverse-based service platform.



Also, the Metaverse store will include Interality’s rewards and loyalty program that uses Blockchain-powered collectable rewards so that customers can share their experience on social media.



Visitors can join along with their friends and explore with an Interality web link through a desktop, smartphone or a VR headset. The MyFroyoLand’s Metaverse store also includes a maze, which offers a free collectable reward that can unlock a range of exclusive perks of the brand.



The MyFroyoLand collectable allows any participant to access a coupon code right from within the world that can be redeemed at a nearby MyFroyoLand physical store.

