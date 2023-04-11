scorecardresearch
MyFroyoLand to launch a Metaverse store at Interality

Reportedly, visitors can join MyFroyoLand World with their friends and explore with an Interality web link

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, MyFroyoLand is a frozen yogurt brand based in India
MyFroyoLand, a frozen yogurt brand based in India, has launched its Metaverse store named ‘MyFroyoLand World,’ at Interality, a Metaverse-based service platform.


Also, the Metaverse store will include Interality’s rewards and loyalty program that uses Blockchain-powered collectable rewards so that customers can share their experience on social media.


Visitors can join along with their friends and explore with an Interality web link through a desktop, smartphone or a VR headset. The MyFroyoLand’s Metaverse store also includes a maze, which offers a free collectable reward that can unlock a range of exclusive perks of the brand.

The MyFroyoLand collectable allows any participant to access a coupon code right from within the world that can be redeemed at a nearby MyFroyoLand physical store.

First published on: 11-04-2023 at 14:19 IST

