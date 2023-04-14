KoinX to launch a new crypto tax calculator widget

KoinX, a crypto taxation platform in India, recently announced the launch of a new crypto tax calculator widget, which might help to simplify tax for cryptocurrency transactions.

With the launch of the new tax calculator widget, KoinX believes to make tax filing easier and more efficient for its customers. This crypto tax calculator widget will provide the exchanges and crypto projects with a value-added service that might increase user engagement and loyalty.

“With our new tax calculator widget, we expect to help our customers file their taxes with ease and accuracy. Our new tool is designed to educate and aware users of exchanges, crypto projects, news websites and accounting and tax preparation services. We believe that this value-added service can increase user engagement and loyalty and contribute to the legitimacy of the cryptocurrency industry, “Punit Agarwal, founder, KoinX, commented further.

