Hong Kong court to define cryptocurrency as “Possessions”

Reportedly, the Hong Kong ruling added that the crypto includes properties equal to other digital assets

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Gatecoin is a Hong Kong-based crypto platform
As per reports, a Hong Kong-based court has marked cryptocurrencies as “property” which can be used in trust for ruling Gatecoin, a defunctioning crypto exchange, stated Cointelegraph.

As reported by Cointelegraph, in relation to the ruling created by Hogan Lovells, a law firm, Linda Chan, a judge, commented that the crypto has property attributes. “Like other common law jurisdictions, our definition of ‘property’ is an inclusive one and intended to have a wide meaning,” Linda Chan added. 

Sources revealed that Hogan Lovells thinks the new ruling might provide a better understanding of digital assets among the Hong-Kong users. Reportedly, the Hong Kong ruling added that the crypto includes properties equal to other digital assets like stocks, Cointelegraph highlighted. 

Furthermore, this incident includes Gatecoin, a Hong Kong-based crypto platform that had gone through a hacking incident in 2016, losing about two million dollars in digital assets. It is expected that on March 2019, the exchange got a compulsory liquidation order from the Hong Kong court, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 20-04-2023 at 11:09 IST

