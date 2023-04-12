Bitcoin miner CleanSpark to buy 45,000 Bitcoin mining rigs

As per reports, on April 11, 2023, Cleanspark, an American Bitcoin miner, mentioned that it had bought 45,000 Antminer S19 XP application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) mining rigs for $144.9 million, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that all the items will be delivered by the end of September.

“The Antminer S19 XP is the most power-efficient bitcoin mining machine available in the market today, and a key component in our continuing work to build some of the most efficient bitcoin mining facilities in the country,” Zach Bradford, CEO, CleanSpark, added further.

As reported by Cointelegraph, about 25,000 ASICs will be delivered in August and 20,000 units will be delivered by September. Sources revealed that CleanSpark plans to include all these units in the Sandersville and Georgia-based Bitcoin mining firm, which is presently going through a power expansion of about 150-megawatt.

Furthermore, CleanSpark had acquired about $486.8 million of assets and about $59.8 million of liabilities by the end of 2022, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read NFT dealing platform LooksRare might reduce its trading fees to 0.5%

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn