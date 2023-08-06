The future of decentralised blockchain: Predictions and trends to watch

By Durga Prasad Tripathi

Blockchain was introduced by Satoshi Nakamoto to serve as a reward for the miners. But with time it has evolved into a transformative force with far-reaching applications. Its potential is proving to be a turning point for various industries beyond finance. The decentralization of blockchain is proving to be very fruitful in playing a pivotal role in reshaping the way we conduct business,

By leveraging AI technology data analysis, the decision-making process and automation have become very unchallenging. Convergence is where the true potential of the blockchain lies.

Escalated Data Privacy and Security

In this digital era data security is a primary concern and blockchain is rising as a solution providing decentralized architecture and cryptographic mechanisms to ensure that data remains tamper-proof.

By integrating AI with blockchain data can be analysis can be conducted on the blockchain terminating the need to share confidential data with the third party.

Evolution of the Finance Sector

The use of blockchain in the financial sector is one of the most prominent use cases of this technology. We can use DeFi to expand and evolve the current traditional system. DeFi protocols such as lending, borrowing, and automated market-making, will continue to gain traction.

Leveraging AI Technology for Identity Management

The decentralization of blockchain is providing solutions for data breaches in this digital era. AI’s biometric authentication capabilities can provide robust and secure solutions for verifying user identities, which reduces the risk of theft and unauthorized access.

Medical and Healthcare Sector

Storing data on the blockchain can improve its security and allow access only to authorized healthcare providers. It enhances the seclusion of patients’ data and enables seamless sharing of medical information between different healthcare facilities.

For Voting Process During Elections

The use of blockchain technology during the election process can bring more transparency and upgrade security for a tamper-proof voting system. It reduces fraud and manipulation can enhance electoral integrity, and increase voter participation.

Leading the way for sustainability

The impact of Proof of Work (PoW) consensus has always been a subject of scrutiny. As we are moving forward blockchain projects will adopt more sustainable methods such as Proof of Stake (PoS) for mining operations.

Utilising renewable energy sources will reduce carbon footprints and will be integral to blockchain development.

Metaverse

Metaverse is a decentralized virtual space occupied by 3D objects and avatars where people can connect with their friends, attend concerts, play games, shop, etc., with blockchain technology users will be able to buy digital land, and digital assets.

NFTs and Digital Assets

NFTs are gaining popularity these days as digital ownership and provenance are all evolving with time. These unique digital assets have captured the attention of collectors, gamers, and even individuals who invest in virtual real estate. These platforms are becoming more sophisticated and offering better user experience and security.

Conclusion

The future of blockchain technology is full of potential and as its use cases expand we can expect to witness more innovative applications that address existing challenges and transform industries across the globe. As the ecosystem matures and becomes more user-friendly and sustainable with time we can expect blockchain to become a crucial part of our daily life. Embracing these powerful innovative solutions and development is the key to realizing the capability of blockchain technology.

The author is founder, FutureFi

