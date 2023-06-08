scorecardresearch
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange creates a new security token

Reportedly, with ERC-1155 a single contract might represent and control both fungible and non-fungible tokens

Written by FE Digital Currency
Experts believe the ERC-1155 security token, is similar to a digital government bond
The implementation of  blockchain and traditional assets in Tel Aviv Stock Exchange completed its new phase by creating a ERC-1155 security token, which is similar to a digital government bond, stated Cointelegraph. 

Sources revealed that the copy of the bond comes under the proof-of-concept (PoC) of Project Eden. It is believed that Project Eden is a collaboration between the Israeli Ministry of Finance and the stock exchange for implementing blockchain in government bonds, Cointelegraph added.

“We believe that the Startup Nation can play a leadership role in the digital transformation of the capital markets. […] We believe that the capital market information will be completely different in a few years, and it is our job to lead the revolution,” Ittai Ben Zeev, CEO, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, explained. 

Furthermore, with Ethereum’s ERC-1155 a single contract might represent and control both fungible and non-fungible tokens, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 08-06-2023 at 13:07 IST

Stock Market