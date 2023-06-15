TaxNodes collected about $1.6 million in seed fund

As per an official release, TaxNodes, a crypto tax computation and ITR filing platform mentioned the completion of its seed funding round, securing $1.6 million amidst funding winter. In this round, web3.0 and fintech space experts, such as Rahul Pagidipati, CEO, ZebPay, Nischal Shetty, CEO, Shardeum and founder, WazirX, and Ashish Singhal, co-founder, CEO, CoinSwitch, Ajeet Khurana, founder, Reflexical, among others, are expected to have invested in the Taxnodes.

Supposedly, the funding will be used to simplify tax computation and provide end-to-end solutions for individuals navigating the complexities of crypto taxation. The company is expected to develop an AI-assisted tax advisory model for individuals and corporates to provide control and compliance using Large Language Model (LLM).Sources revealed “We hope to simplify crypto taxation and filing. Furthermore, this investment might propel our research and create innovative products that cater to crypto exchanges, investors and finance professionals, including crypto auditors,” Avinash Shekhar, founder, CEO, TaxNode, concluded.

Sources revealed “We hope to simplify crypto taxation and filing. Furthermore, this investment might propel our research and create innovative products that cater to crypto exchanges, investors and finance professionals, including crypto auditors,” Avinash Shekhar, founder, CEO, TaxNode, concluded.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn