‘Self-custody’ is expected to gain popularity among Ethereum users  

According to Jameson Lopp, co-founder, chief technology officer, the popularity of Ethereum is increasing, stated Cointelegraph. Reportedly, it is important to support Ethereum as the number of users is increasing Lopp added.

As reported by Cointelegraph, incidents such as the collapse of FTX in 2022, made people realise that a safety platform is needed for securing Ethereum and Ethereum tokens such as stablecoins.

Sources revealed in December, Casa mentioned that it would be supporting Ethereum in order to deal with this issue. It is believed that this step was “controversial for some,” as many criticised it on social media but Casa moved forward with their plan, Cointelegraph added.

Further Lopp explains that users still sees self-custody as having a “learning curve”. Furthermore, creating a wallet and exchanging crypto is easy but practicing safety protocols can be complex which makes users think that self-custody is not easy, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

