OpenAI unveils program to regulate AI-based developments 

OpenAI, the parent company of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT, has started an initiative to help with AI-based developments, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on May 25, 2023, the company stated that it intends to provide $100,000 each worth 10 grants for experiments around a “proof-of-concept.” “This grant represents a step to establish democratic processes for overseeing AGI and, ultimately, superintelligence,” OpenAI mentioned. 

Based on Cointelegraph’s information, OpenAI aims to utilise the projects for a “global” and “ambitious” future prospect. The company further stated that conclusions based on experiments will not be binding, but rather will be utilised to explore AI governance. It’s believed that the grant is supplied by OpenAI’s non-profit wing. Reportedly, the project’s results will be available to the public.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that this development has happened during the need for global regulations on general-purpose generative AI. Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI, had a meeting with European regulators over the need for non-restrictive regulations. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 26-05-2023 at 17:08 IST

Stock Market