Mudrex unveils SatoshiGPT to provide cryptocurrency education

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Mudrex’s official website, it’s a Bangalore-based fintech startup
Mudrex, a crypto investing platform, has announced the launch of SatoshiGPT, an AI chatbot for cryptocurrency education. The learning tool aims to educate individuals about the crypto ecosystem. It’s believed that the chatbot is accessible in English and Hindi, with plans to include additional regional languages.

According to an official release, using an AI-driven GPT engine, SatoshiGPT intends to simplify topics. Reportedly, the platform curates content from sources, updating it with research and information to ensure users have access to current insights.

“With the launch of SatoshiGPT, we look forward to offering a learning tool that will expand knowledge, demystify crypto concepts, and foster confidence among users,” Edul Patel, co-founder and CEO, Mudrex, said.

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 17:31 IST

