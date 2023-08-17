scorecardresearch
Jump.trade collaborates with NEAR Protocol to launch NFTs for RADDX Racing Metaverse

The partnership is expected to allow the launch of one million NFTs

Written by FE Digital Currency
Jump.trade is a flagship NFT gaming platform of GuardianLink
According to an official release, Jump.trade, a flagship NFT gaming platform of GuardianLink,  announced its partnership with NEAR Protocol, a Layer 1 blockchain. The partnership is expected to allow the launch of one million NFTs for  RADDX Racing Metaverse, a racing game Metaverse.

“The collaboration of our marketplace with NEAR Protocol will help us to gain more users. The collaboration is expected to contribute to the adoption of Web3.0 platforms by the gaming industries,” Kameshwaran Elangovan, COO, Jump.trade, explained.

It is believed that Jump.trade’s RADDX Racing Metaverse will  also include Digital Lands, a real-estate advertising platform. 

“With NEAR Protocol’s technical capabilities combined with Jump.trade’s initiative to make non-fungible tokens (NFTs) accessible to all, we aim to increase blockchain adoption. Furthermore, this collaboration can be able to take the utility of NFTs to the masses,” Arpit Sharma, MD, Near Foundation, concluded.

First published on: 17-08-2023 at 15:03 IST

