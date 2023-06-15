Haru Invest asks for legal proceedings against B&S holdings 

As reported by Cointelegraph, Haru Invest, a South Korean digital asset platform, has filed a complaint against B&S Holdings, earlier known as Aventus, a consignment operator, for submitting fake management reports which included “false information” and bluffing the users and the organisation.

Sources revealed, Haru Invest had mentioned that it was expecting to go for legal proceeding along with criminal actions against B&S Holdings “to protect our users.” The organisation also mentioned that “Once again, we apologize for causing concerns and inconveniences to our investors and customers. We will continue to work on the issue in a faithful manner, as the company’s top priority is to protect our users,” Cointelegraph added.

Furthermore, Haru Invest expects to have users amounting to over 80,000 individuals and have been able to provide about 9.8 million crypto-earn payouts, Cointelegraph, concluded.

