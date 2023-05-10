scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Grayscale Investments to launch crypto ETFs based on SEC’s approval

According to Cointelegraph, Grayscale unveiled its new business segment called Grayscale Funds Trust

Written by FE Digital Currency
Reportedly, the new funds consist of an Ethereum Futures ETF, a Global Bitcoin Composite ETF and a Privacy ETF
Reportedly, the new funds consist of an Ethereum Futures ETF, a Global Bitcoin Composite ETF and a Privacy ETF

Grayscale Investments, a cryptocurrency asset manager, has been given the right to authorise three new crypto-based exchange traded funds (ETFs). It’s believed that the platform also revealed a new unit for handling its funds, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on May 9, 2023, Grayscale unveiled its new business segment called Grayscale Funds Trust. Along with the development, Grayscale submitted a registration statement with United States Securities and Exchange Commission for the crypto-based ETFs. Reportedly, the new funds consist of an Ethereum Futures ETF, a Global Bitcoin Composite ETF and a Privacy ETF.

Based on Cointelegraph’s information, the Global Bitcoin Composite ETF would make investments in Bitcoin-oriented exchange-traded products, the Ethereum Futures ETF would give insights on Ether’s future price based on price tracking, and Grayscale Privacy ETF would invest in blockchain-based platforms. 

Also Read
Also Read

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that SEC’s acceptance of Grayscale Funds Trust’s registration statement will be the factor to make ETFs available for public purchase. “There is a 99.9% correlation between prices in the Bitcoin futures market and the spot Bitcoin market,” Grayscale stated in its brief against the SEC.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-05-2023 at 17:17 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market