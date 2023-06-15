Francis Suarez submits petition for standing in the US presidency in 2024

As reported by Cointelegraph, Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami and a crypto advocate, filed paperwork for getting a chance to stand as a president for the United States presidency in 2024.

It is expected that he will joining with Donald Trump, former U.S. President, Ron DeSantis, Governor, Florida and another Bitcoin advocate in order to lead the Republican presidential proceedings, Cointelegraph added.

With insights from documents produced by the U.S. Federal Election Commission, on June 14, 2023, Suarez had officially filed the paperwork, stated Cointelegraph highlighted.

Sources revealed that on June 16, 2023, Suarez will speak at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Furthermore, he is expected to talk about his presidential plans in more details, Cointelegraph concluded.

