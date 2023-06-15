scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Francis Suarez submits petition for standing in the US presidency in 2024

Reportedly, on June 16, 2023, Suarez will speak at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Francis Suarez is the mayor of Miami and a crypto advocate
Going by sources, Francis Suarez is the mayor of Miami and a crypto advocate

As reported by Cointelegraph, Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami and a crypto advocate, filed paperwork  for getting a chance to stand as a president for the United States presidency in 2024. 

It is expected that he will joining with Donald Trump, former U.S. President, Ron DeSantis,  Governor, Florida and another Bitcoin advocate in order to lead the Republican presidential proceedings, Cointelegraph added.

With insights from documents produced by the U.S. Federal Election Commission,  on June 14, 2023, Suarez had officially filed the paperwork, stated Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read
Also Read

Sources revealed that on June 16, 2023, Suarez  will speak at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Furthermore, he is expected to talk about his presidential plans in more details, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-06-2023 at 17:31 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS